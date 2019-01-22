Zubac tallied 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-4 FT), four rebounds and one block across 21 minutes off the bench Monday in the Lakers' 130-111 loss to the Warriors.

The third-year center once again paced the second unit in scoring and is now averaging 20.3 points in just 23.3 minutes per game over the past three outings. Meanwhile, fellow center JaVale McGee (10 points, nine rebounds in 19 minutes) was also productive off the bench, while starter Tyson Chandler played just eight minutes. The three-way timeshare at center makes predicting the playing-time distribution a difficult task, but Zubac makes for a strong speculative pickup in the event he ultimately emerges as the primary option at the position in the second half of the season.