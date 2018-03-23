Zubac was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers and is expected to play during Friday's contest against the Memphis Hustle.

Zubac has seen marginal run over the past seven games, averaging 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds across 6.4 minutes per game. It's a different story in the G-League, however, where he averages 21.5 points (61.5 percent), 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks across 29.9 minutes per game.