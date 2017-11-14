Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Assigned to G-League
Zubac was assigned to the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Zubac has struggled to find NBA minutes behind Brook Lopez, Andrew Bogut and Julius Randle. As a result, the team will send him down to the G-League so he can gain more in-game experience.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Inactive Thursday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Scoreless in Monday's start•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Will start at center Monday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Value takes hit with acquisition of Brook Lopez•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Progressing as anticipated•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Ruled out for season•
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...
-
Trade analysis: Bledsoe finds a home
The Suns finally moved on from Eric Bledsoe, sending him to the Bucks for center Greg Monr...
-
Waiver wire: Don't miss Mitchell
He missed out on Donovan Mitchell last week, but Alex Rikleen isn't about to repeat that with...
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.