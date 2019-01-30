Zubac recorded seven points (2-5 FG, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds across 17 minutes Tuesday in the Lakers' 121-105 loss to the 76ers.

With averages of 19.0 points, 9.4 boards and 1.2 blocks in 25.2 minutes per game over the previous five contests, Zubac appeared to have solidified his spot ahead of JaVale McGee in the pecking order at center. That wasn't the case Tuesday, however, as Zubac struggled to slow down Joel Embiid while McGee (17 points, 14 boards, two blocks in 27 minutes) had a resurgent game off the bench. Coach Luke Walton's usage of the two centers could be quite volatile from game to game, but Zubac has probably shown enough of late to warrant patience from those rostering him in fantasy leagues.