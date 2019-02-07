Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Cleared to play Thursday
Zubac (finger) is listed as available for Thursday's game against the Celtics.
As expected, Zubac is good to go Thursday after entering the day with a probable tag. The big man injured his left middle finger last weekend but hasn't been forced to miss any time as a result, starting Tuesday's game against the Pacers and notching eight points, four rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes.
