Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Continues strong play in start
Zubac produced 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four blocked shots and an assist across 33 minutes in Sunday'a 107-99 loss to the Grizzlies.
Zubac is on an impressive run during his tenure in the starting five. JaVale McGee (illness) was still too weak to take the floor on Sunday, but he's expected to be back as the Lakers play Golden State on the road. One should expect Zubac a regression to his usual numbers, but he could still see a few more minutes over the next couple of games while McGee regains his footing.
