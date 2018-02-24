Zubac tallied 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Mavericks.

On the heels of head coach Luke Walton declaring him worthy of more playing time, Zubac responded with a second consecutive strong performance. The second-year big man had posted a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double against the Timberwolves in the last game before the All-Star break, and Friday's effort was nearly as efficient from a scoring standpoint. As had been the case against Minnesota, Zubac trailed starter Brook Lopez in playing time by only a modest amount, logging just three fewer minutes. Given the disparity in production between the two in that pair of contests -- as well as the Lakers' minimal playoff hopes -- it's conceivable the 20-year-old could eventually vault into the first unit down the stretch.