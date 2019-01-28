Zubac totaled 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-7 FT), 16 rebounds and four blocks across 35 minutes in the Lakers' 116-102 win over the Suns on Sunday.

Zubac got the starting nod over JaVale McGee, and coach Luke Walton afforded the former a true first-unit workload. The 35 minutes represented Zubac's largest allotment of playing time this season, and it was the third-year man's second double-double over the last five games as well. As this performance indicates, the 21-year-old seems to clearly be the team's highest-upside option at center over veterans JaVale McGee and Tyson Chandler, although it remains to be seen if Walton will opt to give Zubac the amount of minutes he saw Sunday on a regular basis moving forward.