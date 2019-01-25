Zubac is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Timberwolves, Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Zubac was impressive off the bench in the Lakers' last contest against the Warriors (18 points), so he'll get a chance to start at center. Tyson Chandler, who managed to score just one point in Monday's matchup, will shift to a bench role as a result.

