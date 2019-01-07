Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Earns surprise start next to McGee
Zubac started and finished with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-4 FT) and eight rebounds across 19 minutes Sunday in the Lakers' 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves.
Though each of Zubac's previous five starts this season came with JaVale McGee sidelined, the two big men worked alongside one another as coach Luke Walton likely aimed to match up better with the Minnesota frontcourt of Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns. The move didn't pay dividends, as the Lakers were a minus-19 and minus-23 when Zubac and McGee were on the court, respectively. Expect Zubac to move back to the bench for the second half of the back-to-back set Monday in Dallas and play a lower-minute role behind McGee or potentially get excluded from the rotation entirely.
