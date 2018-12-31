Zubac (coach's decision) didn't leave the bench Sunday in the Lakers' 121-114 win over the Kings.

After a three-game stretch from Dec. 21 through Christmas Day in which he averaged 17.7 points, 8.7 boards and 2.7 blocks, Zubac became a popular waiver-wire pickup. However, his long-term prospects never looked promising once JaVale McGee (illness) was available again, which was made abundantly clear when McGee reclaimed the starting role Sunday in his return from a seven-game absence. Coach Luke Walton elected to keep the defensive-minded Tyson Chandler in the rotation as the backup center, leaving no minutes left over for Zubac, which had been par for the course prior to McGee falling ill. Unless McGee suffers a recurrence of the pneumonia symptoms that affected him recently, fantasy managers who scooped up Zubac can probably move on and explore other roster options.