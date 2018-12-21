Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Game-time decision with illnesss
Zubac will be a game time decision for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group reports.
Four total Lakers, LeBron James, Tyson Chandler, JaVale McGee and Zubic, are currently experience an illness as it appears the bug is currently hovering around the team. Zubic will be a game-time decision for Friday's matchup against New Orleans as a result.
