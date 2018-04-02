Zubac totaled seven points (3-6 FG, 1-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 18 minutes in Sunday's 84-83 loss to the Kings.

It's the second straight strong effort for Zubac, who'd put up 16 points in just 12 minutes against the Bucks in Friday's overtime loss. The fact his minutes saw a bump from that contest is also encouraging, as is the second-year big's efficiency with his still-modest allotment of playing time. It remains to be seen if Zubac will continue to at least log minutes in the teens for what remains of the Lakers' season.