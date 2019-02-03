Zubac will undergo an MRI on Sunday after sustaining an injury to his left middle finger, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

Zubac underwent X-rays after Saturday's loss to the Warriors but the results were inconclusive, so he'll see additional testing Sunday. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, the 21-year-old suffered the injury during the first quarter, but opted to play through it since the issue was on his non-dominant hand.