Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Heading for MRI
Zubac will undergo an MRI on Sunday after sustaining an injury to his left middle finger, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Zubac underwent X-rays after Saturday's loss to the Warriors but the results were inconclusive, so he'll see additional testing Sunday. According to Bill Oram of The Athletic, the 21-year-old suffered the injury during the first quarter, but opted to play through it since the issue was on his non-dominant hand.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Cedes minutes to McGee•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Dominates in Sunday start•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Solid in starting opportunity•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Draws start vs. Minnesota•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Another quality outing off bench•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Strong production despite bench role•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...