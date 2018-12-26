Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Impresses yet again in big win
Zubac generated 18 points (9-10 FG), 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 31 minutes in the Lakers' 127-101 win over the Warriors on Tuesday.
Zubac was a key component of the surprising Christmas Day blowout win, posting his third straight strong outing in as many starts in place of JaVale McGee (illness). The third-year big was particularly impressive on the defensive glass, with eight of his boards coming on that end of the floor. Zubac continues to show some excellent offensive upside as well, as he's now shot between 66.7 percent and Tuesday's 90.0 percent in his three turns with the first unit. The 21-year-old also has two double-doubles during that span, and with McGee likely to still miss another game at minimum while recovering from his recent bout of pneumonia, Zubac is likely to draw a Thursday start against the Kings.
