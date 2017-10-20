Zubac is not on the active roster for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Zubac received consistent playing time in the latter part of the 2016-17 campaign, but the 20-year-old will find himself on the inactive list for the Lakers' 2017-18 season opener. At least for the time being, the team will work with a rotation of newcomers Brook Lopez and Andrew Bogut at the center position. Zubac should work his way into that mix sooner than later.