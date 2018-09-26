Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Misses most of Wednesday's practice
Zubac got "banged up" during a scrimmage and missed most of Wednesday's practice, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
It's not immediately clear what Zubac is dealing with, but there's no indication it's serious. Still, he should be considered tentatively questionable for the Lakers' first preseason contest, which is Sunday against Denver.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Non-offensive threat all year•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Near double-double off bench Friday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls in 10 rebounds off bench•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Puts up 16 points in 12 minutes•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Assigned to G-League•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Continues surge in Friday's victory•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...