Zubac generated 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 22 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.

Zubac was highly productive relative to playing time, posting his second double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The second-year big man has seen over 20 minutes in two straight games, and given that starting center Brook Lopez continues to manage a back issue, he could see similar run over the remaining three games of the season.