Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Near double-double off bench Friday
Zubac generated 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-4 FT) and nine rebounds across 22 minutes in Friday's 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves.
Zubac was highly productive relative to playing time, posting his second double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The second-year big man has seen over 20 minutes in two straight games, and given that starting center Brook Lopez continues to manage a back issue, he could see similar run over the remaining three games of the season.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Hauls in 10 rebounds off bench•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Puts up 16 points in 12 minutes•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Assigned to G-League•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Continues surge in Friday's victory•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: In line for expanded role•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Explodes for season highs in Thursday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....