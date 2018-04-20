Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Non-offensive threat all year
Zubac recorded 3.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.6 assists over 43 games played with the Lakers during the 2017-18 season.
Zubac wasn't much of an offensive threat during his second NBA season although he did manage five games in double figures while scoring a season high 19 points on Feb. 15 at Minnesota. The former second-round pick has a team option available for next season and it's unknown at this point if the Lakers will pick it up.
