Zubac collected six points (3-4 FG) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.

Zubac made his ninth appearance of the season and earned double-digit minutes for the first time since doing so in back-to-back bouts on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. With JaVale McGee holding down the fort as the starting center and Tyson Chandler eating up most of the playing time behind McGee, Zubac is an afterthought.