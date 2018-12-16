Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Plays 12 minutes in Saturday's win
Zubac collected six points (3-4 FG) and one rebound in 12 minutes during Saturday's 128-100 win over the Hornets.
Zubac made his ninth appearance of the season and earned double-digit minutes for the first time since doing so in back-to-back bouts on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4. With JaVale McGee holding down the fort as the starting center and Tyson Chandler eating up most of the playing time behind McGee, Zubac is an afterthought.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Plays double-digit minutes off bench•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Plays just 10 minutes Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Returns to practice•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Misses most of Wednesday's practice•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Non-offensive threat all year•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Near double-double off bench Friday•
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...