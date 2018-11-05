Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Plays double-digit minutes off bench
Zubac posted five points (1-3 FG, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and one assist across 11 minutes off the bench Sunday in the Lakers' 121-107 loss to the Raptors.
The Lakers were trailing by 21 points entering the fourth quarter, so coach Luke Walton expanded the rotation to 11 men Sunday, allowing Zubac and rookie Svi Mykhailiuk to both pick up double-digit minutes. Zubac has posted 14 points and 14 rebounds across 33 minutes while seeing action in the last two contests, but the quality production seems unlikely to open up a consistent role for the third-year center. When JaVale McGee has been off the court this season, the Lakers have often favored small-ball arrangements featuring Kyle Kuzma at center, meaning that Zubac's usage could continue to fluctuate based on matchup.
