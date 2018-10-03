Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Plays just 10 minutes Tuesday
Zubac totaled nine points and three rebounds in 10 minutes during Tuesday's 113-111 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
Zubac saw just 10 minutes of action Tuesday after only seven minutes in his first preseason outing. There were whispers that he could have a chance at the starting center role but they appear to have been put to rest with the stellar play of JaVale McGee. Zubac should continue to play the backup role and with the Lakers looking to go small where they can, will likely remain in the fantasy wilderness for the majority of the season.
