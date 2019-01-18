Zubac delivered 26 points (12-14 FG, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Thursday's 138-128 overtime win versus the Thunder.

Zubac was incredible, recording career highs in scoring and rebounding while earning more minutes than Tyson Chandler and JaVale McGee combined. Zubac has accumulated three double-doubles through 25 appearances this season, and he seems to be gaining the trust of coach Luke Walton. With that being said, until Zubac is regularly earning 20-plus minutes, his appeal will likely remain limited to deep and daily leagues.