Zubac is listed as probable for Thursday's game in Boston due to a left middle finger injury, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.

This is the second straight game that Zubac has appeared on the injury report as probable, as he continues to deal with an avulsion fraction in his left middle finger. There has not, however, been anything to suggest that the injury will cost the big man any time, so expect Zubac to continue playing through it.