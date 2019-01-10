Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Produces off bench in win
Zubac compiled 10 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Zubac saw just two fewer minutes than starter JaVale McGee and turned in a solid, well-balanced performance. The 21-year-old has seen his playing time fluctuate of late while coach Luke Walton continues to juggle what amounts to three viable options at center, but Zubac clearly offers solid scoring and rebounding upside when given sufficient minutes. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the third-year pro is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 boards across 13.4 minutes over his first five games of January.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Earns surprise start next to McGee•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Falls out of rotation•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Impresses yet again in big win•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Remains in lineup•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Continues strong play in start•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Standout performance in spot start•
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.