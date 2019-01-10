Zubac compiled 10 points (4-8 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Lakers' 113-100 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Zubac saw just two fewer minutes than starter JaVale McGee and turned in a solid, well-balanced performance. The 21-year-old has seen his playing time fluctuate of late while coach Luke Walton continues to juggle what amounts to three viable options at center, but Zubac clearly offers solid scoring and rebounding upside when given sufficient minutes. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the third-year pro is averaging 8.4 points and 5.4 boards across 13.4 minutes over his first five games of January.