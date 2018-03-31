Zubac finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-5 FT) and five rebounds across 12 minutes in the Lakers' 124-122 overtime loss to the Bucks on Saturday.

Zubac saved his best work for the fourth quarter, scoring 12 of his points in the period and helping to key a big second-half run that allowed the Lakers to extend the game to overtime. The center hadn't seen double-digit minutes in any of the Lakers' past 10 games, so it's not expected that he'll see a major surge in playing time down the stretch with Brook Lopez and Julius Randle representing the top two options on the depth chart at the position.

