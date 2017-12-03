Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Recalled from G-League
Zubac was recalled from the G-League on Sunday.
Zubac was assigned to the Lakers' G-League team Saturday for their game that night and had a great performance, gathering 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Despite performing well in the G-League, he'll likely remain at the end of the bench deep into the season even if he isn't sent back down.
