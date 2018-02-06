Play

Zubac was recalled from the G-League's South Bay Lakers on Tuesday.

Zubac continues to bounce back and forth between the NBA and the G-League, struggling to find run at the NBA level. He's been a significant contributor in South Bay, however, averaging 21.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game.

