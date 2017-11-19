Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Recalled from G-League
Zubac was recalled from the G-League on Sunday, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Zubac was recalled after playing the last two games for the South Bay Lakers, averaging 21 points and 10 rebounds in those contests. At the NBA level, Zubac's seen action in just two games for a total of five minutes.
