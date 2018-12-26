Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Remains in lineup
Zubac will start at center Tuesday against the Warriors.
Zubac played so well the last two games that he will remain in the starting lineup despite the fact Tyson Chandler will return to action Tuesday night. Chandler's return could cost Zubac a few minutes, but it might not if Zubac continues producing like he did the last two games, over which he averaged 17.5 points while making 16 of the 22 shots he took from the floor.
