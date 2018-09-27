Zubac (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Zubac was previously reported to have missed Wednesday's practice because he was "banged up", but it sounds like he actually was just dealing with an illness. He's since made a full recovery and returned to practice Thursday, so he doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any time moving forward. Look for Zubac to battle for minutes at center with the likes of JaVale McGee and Moritz Wagner once the preseason schedule starts.