Zubac didn't put up a shot attempt but brought in four rebounds over 18 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Zubac drew the start at the five with Brook Lopez (back) taking a seat. However, he was surprisingly uninvolved on offense and also committed three turnovers during his modest time on the floor. The 20-year-old had a much fuller stat line in last Saturday's preseason opener, posting nine points, five boards, two assists and two blocks while picking up five fouls in 19 minutes. With Lopez expected to log the heavy minutes he's proven capable of handling in the past -- and veteran Andrew Bogut (personal) also on the roster -- Zubac may struggle to see enough playing time to improve on the 7.5 points and 4.2 rebounds he posted across 16.0 minutes per contest in his 2016-17 rookie campaign.