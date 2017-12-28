Zubac was assigned to the G-League on Thursday.

Zubac hasn't seen the floor over the last 10 games for the Lakers, even with Brook Lopez (ankle) on the sidelines, so he's clearly well outside the regular rotation. For that reason, the Lakers will ship him to the G-League to give him a chance to see some extended playing time. Continue to avoid Zubac in fantasy leagues moving forward.

