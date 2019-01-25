Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Solid in starting opportunity
Zubac tallied 10 points (5-12 FG), eight rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in the Lakers' 120-105 loss to the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Zubac was reasonably productive in his spot start, making good use of a relatively modest amount of minutes. Coach Luke Walton actually afforded Zubac's fellow big JaVale McGee one more minute of playing time off the bench, while the third-year pro saw the exact same allotment of playing time he'd logged in the last two games as a member of the second unit. Zubac's scoring total Thursday actually represented a downturn from those of his last three games, when he'd posted between 17 and 26 points. A complete absence of free-throw opportunities played a part, following a total of 16 visits to the charity stripe in the aforementioned trio of contests.
