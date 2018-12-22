Zubac provided 16 points (8-10 FG), 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocked shots across 32 minutes in Friday's 112-104 win over the Pelicans.

It was expected that Tyson Chandler would be the prime beneficiary in JaVale McGee's (illness) absence, but instead, it was Zubac who drew the start and produced his best stat line of the season. It was an unexpected outcome for Zubac, who has appeared in only 12 games for the team this season. Chandler's resurgent efforts along with an assortment of illnesses have restricted Zubac's contribution and barring an injury to McGee, games like this shouldn't be expected from the 21-year-old.