Zubac totaled 17 points (4-6 FG, 9-9 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 21 minutes in the Lakers' 138-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday.

Zubac outpaced fellow second-unit big JaVale McGee in minutes by five and turned in a strong overall line. The third-year center has back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts, and his strong work in late December while both Tyson Chandler and McGee were out with injuries appears to have earned him a more dependable, longer-term role in the rotation. Factoring in Saturday's game, Zubac has logged double-digit minutes in five of his last six contests.