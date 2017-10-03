Play

Zubac will start at center for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

The Lakers continue to be without Brook Lopez (back), which allows Zubac to draw the start. He could get extended run until Lopez is healthy, though once the season begins, he'll be stuck as the backup center, which limits his overall impact in fantasy leagues.

