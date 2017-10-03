Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Will start at center Monday
Zubac will start at center for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.
The Lakers continue to be without Brook Lopez (back), which allows Zubac to draw the start. He could get extended run until Lopez is healthy, though once the season begins, he'll be stuck as the backup center, which limits his overall impact in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Value takes hit with acquisition of Brook Lopez•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Progressing as anticipated•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Ruled out for season•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Will be reevaluated Friday•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Exits Thursday with ankle sprain•
-
Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Full stat line in 26 minutes Sunday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...