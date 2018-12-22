Lakers' Ivica Zubac: Will start Friday
Zubac (illness) has been cleared to play and will start Friday against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Zubac is one of four Lakers who has been dealing with an illness, but he's been cleared to take the court vs. New Orleans. He hasn't seen much action this season, averaging 2.2 points along with 2.5 rebounds over 6.7 minutes per contest (11 games), but he'll draw his first start of the 2018-2019 campaign.
