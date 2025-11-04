LaRavia closed with 11 points (5-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers.

LaRavia made his third start of the season Monday with Luka Doncic (rest) and Austin Reaves (groin) sidelined and turned in a well-rounded performance. The wing has shown a strong defensive nose for the ball, recording at least three steals in each of his last three outings. Across his first eight games with the Lakers, LaRavia is averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.6 minutes per contest, carving out a meaningful role in the rotation early in the season.