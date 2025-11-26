LaRavia notched four points (2-2 FG), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 135-118 win over the Clippers.

LaRavia has been reliable when called upon, but Tuesday was not one of those nights as he only attempted two field goals and played 17 minutes. When LaRavia plays at least 23 minutes, he averages 11.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 steals, 0.2 blocks and 1.3 threes, but with LeBron James back in the mix the former will likely no longer see the court for that long.