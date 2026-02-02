LaRavia ended with five points (2-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 23 minutes during Sunday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

The Lakers have turned to LaRavia effectively as a full-time starter in favor of Rui Hachimura, as LaRavia has started each game since Dec. 30. However, the results have been fairly lackluster, with LaRavia averaging 5.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.6 steals in 26.2 minutes per contest in his last nine games.