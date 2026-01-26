LaRavia (quadriceps) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The Lakers are clearing LaRavia to play through a left quadriceps contusion Monday. The forward has gone cold lately, averaging 6.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in 25.4 minutes per contest in his last five games.