LaRavia had two points (1-2 FG), 10 rebounds, two blocks and three steals across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 103-87 win over the Clippers.

While LaRavia left the scoring to others, the fifth-year forward helped generate extra possessions for the Lakers with his showing on defense, as well as five offensive rebounds. It's the first time LaRavia pulled down double-digit boards since Dec. 20 of last season, also against the Clippers. If Ziaire Williams (foot) misses additional time, LaRavia could remain in the starting five in the short term, but even with a larger workload he's got limited fantasy appeal.