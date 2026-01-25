Lakers' Jake LaRavia: Chips in 13 points Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
LaRavia contributed 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block over 30 minutes during Saturday's 116-110 win over Dallas.
The fourth-year forward snapped a streak of four straight games in which he only scored in single digits. LaRavia will soon have to cede his spot in the starting lineup to Austin Reaves (calf), but in 14 games since taking on a bigger role for the Lakers, he's averaged 11.3 points, 4.5 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.8 threes and 1.5 steals in 31.9 minutes a contest.
