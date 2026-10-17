LaRavia won't start in Friday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.

LaRavia started in Tuesday's meeting with the Warriors but will come off the bench for the final preseason game before Opening Night. The 24-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games for Los Angeles in 2025-26, starting 43 of them, averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals across 25.1 minutes per contest. While LaRavia isn't expected to start as often throughout the 2026-27 campaign, he should receive consistent minutes off the bench.