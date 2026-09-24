LaRavia is expected to battle Ziaire Williams for the final spot in the Lakers' starting lineup during training camp and the preseason, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Quentin Grimes and Walker Kessler are expected to occupy the other four spots, leaving Los Angeles in search of a versatile forward to round out the first unit. LaRavia's size, rebounding and ability to contribute without the ball could make him a strong fit alongside the Lakers' established starters, but the competition with Williams remains unsettled entering camp.