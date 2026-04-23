LaRavia is day-to-day with a minor right ankle sprain, per Dan Woike of The Athletic.

LaRavia left Tuesday's Game 2 win over the Rockets in the fourth quarter with an apparent right leg injury and has since been diagnosed with a sprain. The fourth-year forward's status still appears to be in serious jeopardy for Game 3 on Friday, and his chances of playing should be revealed once the Lakers release an official injury report.