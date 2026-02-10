LaRavia supplied 14 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 24 minutes during Monday's 119-110 loss to the Thunder.

LaRavia is hanging onto a starting spot for the Lakers, but that could change once Luka Doncic (hamstring) returns to the fold. Over his last eight contests, LaRavia has averaged 8.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 assists in 25.6 minutes per game.