LaRavia will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus the Jazz, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

LaRavia started Saturday's win over Milwaukee with a lot of the Lakers' forwards sidelined, but the team will have everyone available for Tuesday's game, which will likely result in fewer minutes for LaRavia. Through eight games as a reserve this season, LaRavia has posted averages of 9.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.