LaRavia closed Friday's 128-121 win over the Grizzlies with 21 points (8-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes.

Making his second straight start while Rui Hachimura (calf) is on the shelf, LaRavia scored more than 20 points for the first time since Nov. 2, when he dropped 25 points on the Heat. The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in five of the last seven games (four starts), averaging 11.7 points, 5.9 boards, 2.7 assists, 1.7 steals, 1.3 threes and 0.9 blocks in 31.0 minutes over that stretch.